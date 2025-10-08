Clayton Howard, a former escort who alleges he worked for Diddy during his infamous "freak-off" parties, went off on Cassie during a new interview with The Art Of Dialogue. In doing so, he argued that she should also face criminal charges for her alleged role in Diddy's recent case. The Bad Boy mogul is serving 50 months in prison for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Howard began his comments on Cassie by addressing her letter to Judge Arun Subramanian ahead of Diddy's sentencing. "I heard parts of her letter to tell you the truth..." he said. "Hearing the parts I heard about her still having nightmares and all of this... the trauma that was impacted on her life, she's gonna feel it for years, but the truth of the matter is that she made the decision to undergo that trauma. I wasn't aware of the true nature of the situation. Daniel Phillip, he wasn't aware of what was really going on. Jules Theodore, he didn't know about me or Phillip. The Punisher didn't know about me, Daniel Phillip, or Jules Theodore, but you know who knew about everybody in that situation? Cassie, because Cassie was letting all of us run up in her."

He continued: "Some of us ran up in her raw, lying to us, making us think she was only sleeping with us and she was actually taking care of herself. The truth is, she was just a c** dumpster. And, I don't wanna be rude and mean by saying that, but any woman who would just randomly let strange men she's attracted to orgasm inside of her is a C** dumpster. That's what she was."

Diddy's Prison Sentence

As for Cassie's letter to Subramanian, she reiterated her allegations against Diddy. “Combs used violence, threats, substances, and control over my career to trap me in over a decade of abuse,” she wrote, as caught by NewsNation. “He controlled every part of my livelihood and threatened to destroy my reputation by leaking sex tapes, a threat he repeated often. His power over me eroded my independence and sense of self until I felt I had no choice but to submit. When he believed I had wronged him or was not sufficiently responsive, he also threatened people around me and those close to me, including my family. I regularly worried that displeasing him meant putting my family and friends’ safety at risk.”