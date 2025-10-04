Cassie's Lawyer Sternly Responds To Judge's Message After Diddy's Sentence

The whole Diddy scandal kicked off with a lawsuit from Cassie Ventura in late 2023, and it was a key aspect of its discussion in both criminal and civil court all the way to now. Following his 50-month prison sentence for transportation to engage in prostitution, her role in the trial and her previous relationship to him came up in a few ways.

First off, as covered by Matthew Russell Lee of the Inner City Press on Twitter, Judge Arun Subramanian addressed the singer and the anonymous witness "Jane" while revealing his sentence for Sean Combs. He addressed the women at large who shared their stories and accusations and thanked them for their bravery, hoping they gave power to women under abusive systems or power dynamics.

"I want to speak to the strong women who came forward," Judge Subramanian reportedly remarked. "Ms. Ventura and Jane, you've been through trauma we can't imagine. Ms. Ventura said it was forced sex and degradation. I want to say, we heard you. You weren't just speaking to the jurors, but to other victims. You stood up to power. It's not easy. Violence behind closed doors doesn't have to stay secret forever. I know you still bear trauma. But you've taught us, you don't have to stay a victim. As Doctor King taught us, 'Out of the mountain of despair, a stone of hope.' Mr. Combs, your mom writes that you have always been a good son. The same power that enabled you to hurt these women, you could use to help."

Diddy 50 Months

Elsewhere, Cassie's attorney responded to this development, issuing a statement caught by The Shade Room on Instagram that reacted to Diddy's four-year-plus jail sentence. "While nothing can undo the trauma caused by Combs, the sentence imposed today recognizes the impact of the serious offenses he committed," Douglas Wigdor reportedly stated. "We are confident that with the support of her family and friends, Ms. Ventura will continue healing knowing that her bravery and fortitude have been an inspiration to so many."

Cassie Response