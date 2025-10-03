Social Media Stunned As Diddy Is Sentenced To 50 Months In Prison

Diddy has drawn the ire and sympathy of the whole world thanks to his massive legal scandal, involving his federal trial and his many civil lawsuits. Today (Friday, October 3), folks got a new, crucial, and partially conclusive debate topic. Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced him to 50 months in prison for illegally transporting individuals across state lines for the purposes of prostitution, although it's unclear at press time if this is in addition to time served (about a year) or if it accounts for that timeframe as well.

Nevertheless, fans had a lot of hot takes to share online, especially after Diddy and his team's efforts to humanize him. Some social media users shared no such empathy and blasted this as an insufficient sentence. Others who weren't already supporting him against his heaviest criticisms took note of his community efforts behind bars and connected with the defenses of his character.

In any case, as of writing this article, we are literally minutes removed from receiving the news. As such, we expect the discourse to evolve a lot over time, as it already has.

Diddy Trial

In addition to us regular-degular Internet users, those in Diddy's close circle – whether negatively or positively – did a lot to speak to his character before Judge Subramanian's sentence came down. For example, his sons praised him and his commitment to their family. The Bad Boy mogul also received supportive letters from inmates in his "free game" classes in jail and from former partner Gina Huynh, who was apparently almost a part of the case against him.

On the other hand, Cassie Ventura issued a victim impact statement to the court fearing for her life if Diddy is free. Others like Aubrey O'Day expressed their support for his victims, alleged victims, and accusers. And all the while, longtime opps like 50 Cent continue to troll.

Reactions

Elsewhere, both the defense and the prosecution might have some issues with how this played out. Puff's team wanted 14 months (basically, time served) whereas federal attorneys sought around 11 years. We will see how this middle-ground sentence continues to play out soon.