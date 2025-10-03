Diddy Sentenced To Over Four Years In Prison

All eyes were on the courtroom today as hip-hop mogul Diddy was officially sentenced following his transportation conviction.

A couple of months ago, Diddy was officially convicted on two counts of transportation for the purpose of prostitution. While he was found not guilty on the largest charges, these other two counts could still come with massive penalties.

Over the past few weeks, Diddy has been in jail contemplating what life might be like if he gets hit with the maximum sentence. One count of transportation for prostitution can come with a maximum sentence of 10 years. Going into today's sentencing, the hip-hop mogul was facing a total of 20 years in prison.

There was a lot of commotion at the courthouse today as Diddy's family was in attendance for the sentencing. The mogul addressed the court, his family, and the judge in an attempt to get a lenient sentence. However, the judge was not impressed with the mogul's arguments, noting that Diddy hasn't shown remorse for his victims. While the defense tried to show that the mogul is someone who deeply cares about people, it wasn't enough to stop him from getting major prison time.

According to Inner City Press, Diddy received a sentence of 50 months, which amounts to just over four years in prison.

Diddy Sentence
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy aka Sean Combs in attendance before Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Judge Arun Subramanian was very honest and blunt with Diddy during the sentencing. "A history of good works can't wash away the record in this case," he said. "You abused these women. You used that abuse to get your way, freak offs and hotel nights. The evidence of the abuse is massive. [...] A significant sentence is required to deter... The Court is not convinced this would not happen again."

At this time, it is unknown where Diddy will be serving his four-year sentence. What we do know, is that his legal team will be back in court on Monday to discuss the case.

Whether or not time served will be considered, is still to be determined. Either way, the prosecution wanted 11 years, while the defense wanted 14 months. The judge met both sides somewhere in the middle.

It has also been revealed that a fine of $500K has been imposed here. We will be sure to keep you updated on this developing story.

