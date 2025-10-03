Today, Diddy appeared in court for sentencing after a jury found him guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution in July. The hearing was intense, with six of the mogul's seven children giving emotional statements before learning his fate. He too addressed the court, per NBC, expressing remorse for his actions and acknowledging his wrongdoing.

"One of the hardest things I've had to handle was having to be quiet and not being able to express how sorry I am for my actions," he explained, "I want to personally apologize to Cassie Ventura to any harm I have caused her emotionally or physically, I don't take that lightly. I would like to apologize to her family, I am so sorry. I would like to apologize to Jane, I’m sorry I brought you into my mess."

“My actions were disgusting, shameful and sick," he continued. "I was sick, sick from the drugs. I was out of control, I needed help and I didn't get the help and I cannot make no excuse because my mother taught me."

Diddy Sentencing

Sean “Diddy” Combs introduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I got lost in my dream of life," Diddy added, "I am not this larger-than-life person, I am just a human being. I was trying my best, I got lost in my excess.”

Each count of transportation for prostitution carried a maximum sentence of ten years. This means he was facing up to 20 years behind bars total. The prosecution recommended a sentence of 11 years and three months. The defense was pushing for just 14 months.