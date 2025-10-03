Diddy Breaks Silence For The First Time Since Conviction To Plead For Leniency

BY Caroline Fisher 472 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Pleads Leniency Hip Hop News
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In court today, Diddy was sentenced to 50 months in prison for two counts of transportation for prostitution.

Today, Diddy appeared in court for sentencing after a jury found him guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution in July. The hearing was intense, with six of the mogul's seven children giving emotional statements before learning his fate. He too addressed the court, per NBC, expressing remorse for his actions and acknowledging his wrongdoing.

"One of the hardest things I've had to handle was having to be quiet and not being able to express how sorry I am for my actions," he explained, "I want to personally apologize to Cassie Ventura to any harm I have caused her emotionally or physically, I don't take that lightly. I would like to apologize to her family, I am so sorry. I would like to apologize to Jane, I’m sorry I brought you into my mess."

“My actions were disgusting, shameful and sick," he continued. "I was sick, sick from the drugs. I was out of control, I needed help and I didn't get the help and I cannot make no excuse because my mother taught me."

Read More: What Happened To ILoveMakonnen?

Diddy Sentencing
Syndication: USA TODAY
Sean “Diddy” Combs introduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I got lost in my dream of life," Diddy added, "I am not this larger-than-life person, I am just a human being. I was trying my best, I got lost in my excess.”

Each count of transportation for prostitution carried a maximum sentence of ten years. This means he was facing up to 20 years behind bars total. The prosecution recommended a sentence of 11 years and three months. The defense was pushing for just 14 months.

Judge Arun Subramanian handed him a sentence of 50 months, or just over four years. “This is a serious sentence that reflects the gravity of your crimes and conduct,” he explained. The judge also hit Diddy with a fine of $500K, taking his “immense resources, which enabled his crimes” into account.

Read More: Diddy Promises To Attend Therapy If He's Released From Prison

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
News Authentic 595
News Pen To Paper 414
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sports Blake Griffin Felt Lack Of "Respect" From The Clippers During Trade 6.2K
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 6.3K
Comments 0