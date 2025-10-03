Diddy Has Reportedly Been Diagnosed With PTSD, According To His Lawyer

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 362 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Diagnosed PTSD Lawyer Hip Hop News
Feb 17, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Recording artists Sean Combs (left) and Jay-Z greet each other before the 2013 NBA all star game at the Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Marc Agnifilo revealed this during Diddy's sentencing hearing today, where his sons, prosecutors, and more are making their arguments.

Everyone involved in the Diddy scandal has suffered a lot for different reasons, whether it's his year-plus prison time or his victims, alleged victims, and accusers. Today (Friday, October 3), we're in the middle of his sentencing hearing for violating the Mann Act. The court convicted him on charges of transportation to engage in prostitution and acquitted him on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

During this court hearing, as reported by CNN, the defense team pointed to the Bad Boy mogul's trauma and mental health history in multiple ways. One of the most shocking and revealing was when attorney Marc Agnifilo claimed that three doctors have diagnosed Combs with post-traumatic stress disorder. He clarified that they "don’t really know" what caused it, but theorized that the murder of Puff's father when he was a child could be a key factor.

In addition, Agnifilo claimed that his client has an anxiety disorder and a depressive disorder. All these details contribute to the defense's argument that Judge Arun Subramanian should sentence Diddy to 14 months in jail; in other words, time served so he could walk free today.

"We’re asking for a lot. We’re asking for a 14-month sentence," Marc Agnifilo reportedly remarked. He brought up Diddy's extensive past and argued that his crimes require non-punitive treatment rather than more prison time. "Domestic violence tends to come from childhood trauma. It’s very clear that Sean Combs has genuine psychological challenges," Agnifilo reportedly stated.

Read More: ILoveMakonnen Reflects On Portland Studio Fire, Rebuilding, & Dream Collabs

Diddy Sentencing
NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at Miami Heat
May 27, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Sean Combs sits courtside in the third quarter between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics during game six of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Other updates in Diddy's sentencing hearing include his lawyer Brian Steel's claim that he will seek therapy if he leaves prison. "If released, he would like to go back to Miami, Florida, where he’s in walking distance to his mother to care for his mother," Steel shared. "[He] needs to repair and not be warehoused. [...] He will be speaking openly about what it’s like to be incarcerated, to be on drugs, to lose a global business, to hurt the people you love, to take the happiness from your family."

Elsewhere, Diddy's victims and accusers are speaking out again. Some of them wrote victim impact statements fearing his possible freedom.

Read More: Prosecutors Unleash On Diddy Over Plans To Speak In Miami Next Week

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Diddy Promises Attend Therapy Released Prison Hip Hop News Music Diddy Promises To Attend Therapy If He's Released From Prison 324
Mark Geragos Won't Abandon Diddy Hip Hop News Music Mark Geragos Insists He Won’t Abandon Diddy Amid Sex Trafficking Trial 1040
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.7K
News Authentic 595
Comments 0