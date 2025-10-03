Aubrey O'Day Sends Loving Message To Cassie Before Diddy's Sentencing

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 207 Views
Aubrey ODay Message Cassie Diddy Sentencing Hip Hop News
Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dancer Cassie Ventura in attendance of the Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight against Conor McGregor during a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Aubrey O'Day has long been vocal about her disdain for Diddy, whether it's her own accusations or supporting the stories of folks like Cassie.

Diddy is currently awaiting his fate at his sentencing hearing today (Friday, October 3) for his convictions on charges of transportation to engage in prostitution. Before that, a long time critic of his – Aubrey O'Day – chose to send a supportive and hopeful message to his former partner, Cassie Ventura.

For those unaware, Ventura's lawsuit against Sean Combs for alleged abuse kicked off a massive scandal which continues to this day. She provided a victim impact statement fearing for her safety if he were to leave prison due to alleged retaliation. O'Day, who was once close to the Bad Boy mogul as a member of Danity Kane, acknowledged how important today is in a social media video.

"Prayers up from Italy!" she shared. "Today’s a really big day. Breathe. Let’s hope we see some justice, finally. Love you guys. Thinking of you, Cassie. Love you!"

Diddy Sentencing
Syndication: USA TODAY
Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. © ROBERT DEUTSCH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Aubrey O'Day's blasted Diddy before, claiming that she suffered misconduct and abusive practices on the Making The Band show as well as other allegations of shady industry moves. Both women reacted indignantly to the mixed verdict, which acquitted him on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Meanwhile, Diddy's letter to the judge apologized to Cassie, regretting his physical abuse among other calls for a second chance. We will see if this results in a lighter sentence than what prosecutors seek.

"I have to admit, my downfall was rooted in my selfishness," he continued. "The scene and images of me assaulting Cassie play over and over in my head daily. I literally lost my mind. I was dead wrong for putting my hands on the woman that I loved. I'm sorry for that and always will be. My domestic violence will always be a heavy burden that I will have to forever carry. The remorse, the sorrow, the regret, the disappointment, the shame. I honestly feel sorry for something that I couldn't forgive someone else for: if they put their hands on one of my daughters. This is why it is so hard for me to forgive myself. It is like a deep wound that leaves an ugly scar."

We will see how Judge Arun Subramanian rules. After that, we're sure a lot more reactions will blaze through.

