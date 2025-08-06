Aubrey O’Day Breaks Down Over Diddy’s Arrest In Emotional Video

It goes without saying that Diddy has made some enemies throughout his career, and one of them is Aubrey O'Day. The Danity Kane singer has been a vocal critic of the Bad Boy founder for years, and alleges that she was a victim of him when she appeared on "Making the Band" back in 2005. For this reason, she was thrilled to hear that he'd been arrested last year, even breaking down in tears.

"I never in my life thought would see this happen," she admitted, as captured by The Neighborhood Talk. "Women never get this, they always get away."

While O'Day was happy about Diddy's arrest, she wasn't at all pleased with the outcome of his federal trial. He was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering and guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars, and he's scheduled to learn his fate this October.

Aubrey O'Day & Diddy

"Oh my God, not guilty on Cassie, not guilty on RICO, no way that Jane is gonna be guilty," she said while reacting to the verdict live on her Instagram Story. "This makes me physically ill. Cassie probably feels so horrible. Ugh, I'm gonna vomit."

During an interview with PEOPLE in June, O'Day explained that while she's glad to see some justice being served, she doesn't necessarily feel vindicated by Diddy's legal trouble.

"There's no vindication when you're a victim of someone. … Anyone being exposed, or any truths being told, don't change the reality of what you experienced," she told the outlet at the time. "It's a forever thing that you have to wake up every day and choose to evolve past. It doesn't go away. It's like childhood trauma. We don't like to think it just disappears in our thirties, but really we start realizing how bad it really is in our thirties."