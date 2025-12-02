Jada Pinkett Smith is currently in hot water for allegedly threatening a friend of her ex, Will. TMZ reports that the multi-hyphenate was hit with a lawsuit by Bilaal Salaam in November. In it, Salaam says that he was close to Will for decades, but that things took a turn for the worse in 2021. Allegedly, Jada and about seven other people in her crew confronted him at Will'w 53rd birthday party. It was held at a movie theater in Calabasas.

Allegedly, Jada "became verbally aggressive. She allegedly told Salaam that if he didn't stop "telling her personal business," he would "end up missing or catch a bullet."

Jada then allegedly "demanded" him to sign a nondisclosure agreement. At the time of writing, the circumstances leading up to the alleged incident remain unclear. Salaam, however, alleges that the drama didn't stop there.

Jada Pinkett Smith Lawsuit

Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith arrives at the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre. Harrison Hill / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He claims was contacted by a mutual friend a few months later. They wanted him to help with "crisis management" following Will's infamous Oscars slap. According to him, he refused.

"Plaintiff refused to perform tasks he believed were illegal, unethical, or morally compromising," the filing alleges. "Stating his conscience would not allow him to be involved in any cover-up or deceptive PR campaign."

Upon refusing, Salaam alleges that he was met with a "retaliatory campaign" that was "launched against him" by those in the Smiths' circle. At the time of writing, Jada has not publicly responded to the lawsuit.

Salaam's latest allegations come over a year after he appeared on Unwine With Tasha K, where he alleged that he walked in on Will in the middle of a sexual act with Duane Martin. Jada denied this allegations during an appearance on The Breakfast Club days later, calling it "ridiculous."