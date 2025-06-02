Bow Wow appears to be making a soft launch back into the dating game based on cryptic messages on Instagram. In April, the rap star was happily speaking on his relationship with Jada Pinkett's neice, Jade Pinkett, on Club Shay Shay.

Over the weekend, Bow shared a post on Instagram of his Las Vegas adventures with a suspecious message, claiming he was "back outside." Bow popped out in Vegas with a random woman all hugged up behind him. No name drop, no tag, just chaos in the caption.

“I barley post! BUT THIS VEGIS TRIP IM ON BS! LADIES IM BACK OUTISDE.” Many fans read the caption like the "Like You" hitmaker is single.

Meanwhile, Jade was four hours away in L.A., stayin’ unbothered on her own timeline. Her IG story had some cryptic vibes—quotes, aesthetics, all that “I’m movin’ on” energy. She ain’t name names, but she ain’t have to. It was loud without sayin’ a word.

Bow Wow & Jade Pinkett

Neither of them confirmed a split, but it’s clear the chemistry’s cooled. Fans been down this road with Bow Wow before, so they already know the signs. One minute he’s cuffed, next minute he’s wildin’ in Vegas with a mystery chick.

Fans flooed social media with comments about the two's cryptic messages. "Him being looked at as sexy is wild to me when I all I see is," commented a fan on Instagram. "Lil bow wow you just don’t know.. how I move so fast across the floor."

Another fan though Bow Wow could have handled the rumored breakup better. They commented, "It’s cool they broke up but why he always gotta be so childish about it."

"When men do stuff like this it gives very immature, very hurt and very desperate for attention," commented a fan on Hollywood Unlocked's post.