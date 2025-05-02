Bow Wow Discusses Future Marriage Plans With Jade Pinkett

Bow Wow is finally shedding light on his romance with Jade Pinkett—yes, the niece of Jada Pinkett Smith.

During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the rapper and actor opened up about his relationship, offering rare insight into his personal life while carefully dodging full disclosure. Still, he hinted that long-term commitment may no longer be off the table.

The conversation took a candid turn when Sharpe brought up the subject of marriage—something Bow Wow has often dismissed in the past. Laughing, the rapper admitted he didn’t expect the question, joking that he hadn’t even realized Sharpe was aware of his relationship.

Despite his surprise, he didn’t deny the seriousness of the bond he shares with Jade. “We’ve had these talks,” he said, referring to marriage. “I’m not against anything. But if I ever get to that point, I want to make sure I’m right. That’s a commitment not only to her, but to God. I don’t play with that.”

Although he stopped short of declaring engagement plans, Bow Wow emphasized that he and Jade are focused on building joyful memories. Travel and fun, he said, remain their current priorities.

The couple was first linked on New Year’s Eve when they appeared cozy on Instagram Stories. Jade posted a celebratory photo of the two, captioning it, “New Years, Yr 2 for the books,” suggesting the relationship had already been in motion for over a year. Bow Wow reposted the image without comment, keeping his approach deliberately understated.

While the romance is just now surfacing in the public eye, fans have followed Bow Wow’s love life for years. From his high-profile relationships with Ciara and Erica Mena to parenting with Joie Chavis and Olivia Sky, the rapper’s private affairs have often drawn headlines. Yet in this interview, he appeared more grounded—measured in his words, yet willing to acknowledge his growth.

Sharpe pressed him on his advice to Nelly, who recently reunited with Ashanti and appears to be heading toward marriage. “You urged Nelly to marry Ashanti. How you gonna tell somebody to do something you ain’t done?” Sharpe asked.

Bow Wow laughed, then replied, “Well, he’s over 50. I’m 38.”



He reflected on watching Nelly dash across the stage during the viral Verzuz battle to embrace Ashanti, calling the moment a revelation. “I know how much she means to him.”

He spoke warmly of Nelly, calling him a big brother and praising his decision to commit. “I saw my man with the band on. He locked in,” Bow said.

As for his own journey, Bow Wow remained vague but honest. He isn’t planning a wedding, but he’s not dismissing one either.