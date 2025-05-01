Bow Wow Addresses Orlando Brown’s Allegation That They Had A Sexual Relationship

BY Caroline Fisher 6.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Bow Wow Addresses Orlando Brown Allegation Gossip News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 4: Rapper Bow Wow performs onstage during "The Millennium Tour" at State Farm Arena on April 4, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
In recent months, Orlando Brown has also made some outrageous claims about others peers like Diddy, Meek Mill, and more.

Orlando Brown has made no shortage of wild claims in recent months. This includes that he allegedly had a sexual relationship with Bow Wow, which Bow Wow denies. "Tweaked out... but you know dude really need help na Im sayn?" he responded at the time. "Thats why we ain't trippin on 'em. Nobody taking him serious. Its sad because he had potential to be great. Its sad. Dem drugs!"

Brown has since gone on to reiterate this claim multiple times, encouraging his peer to "embrace having bomb a*s p*ssy."

During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, Bow Wow once again brushed off the claims, making it clear that he has a great deal of respect for the former That's So Raven star. "That dude is hilarious," he said. "If they believe that, something wrong with them. They crazy as hell. ... That dude is smart, he knows what he’s doing, he ain’t no fool … I seen an interview where he said ‘people pay me … how much the money is determines am I going to be crazy.’"

Read More: Chow Lee Starts GoFundMe After Orlando Brown Threatens To Sue Over Sample

Orlando Brown Interview

"Always thought he was talented, yes he’s had troubles … Since all of these people put him on their platforms for clickbait, somebody needs to put the boy on TV and give him a real job," he continued. "As long as you ain't playing with my money, ain't playing with my kids, I ain't trippin'."

Bow Wow is far from the only person Brown has put on blast recently. During an interview with No Jumper last month, he also discussed Chow Lee, accusing him of sampling him on a song without permission.

He argued that he deserves a dollar for every view of the “Ms. Beautiful V” music video, threatening to sue. Shortly after, Chow Lee hopped online to reveal that he'd started a GoFundMe to raise money to pay Brown what he thinks he's owed. "Anything helps. Thank you God Bless 🙏🏽," he captioned the post.

Read More: Raven-Symoné Defends Orlando Brown's Antics While Talking To Jason Lee

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
David Livingston/Getty Images Antics Orlando Brown Doubles Down On His Comments About Bow Wow 35.9K
Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer / Getty Images Pop Culture Bow Wow Reacts to Orlando Brown's Comments: "Tweaked Out... Dem Drugs!" 21.1K
Chow Lee GoFundMe Orlando Brown Hip Hop News Music Chow Lee Starts GoFundMe After Orlando Brown Threatens To Sue Over Sample 960
New York Premiere of "Cheetah Girls" Music Orlando Brown Threatens To Sue Chow Lee For Sampling Him On Hit Song, "Ms. Beautiful V" 1146