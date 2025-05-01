Orlando Brown has made no shortage of wild claims in recent months. This includes that he allegedly had a sexual relationship with Bow Wow, which Bow Wow denies. "Tweaked out... but you know dude really need help na Im sayn?" he responded at the time. "Thats why we ain't trippin on 'em. Nobody taking him serious. Its sad because he had potential to be great. Its sad. Dem drugs!"

Brown has since gone on to reiterate this claim multiple times, encouraging his peer to "embrace having bomb a*s p*ssy."

During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, Bow Wow once again brushed off the claims, making it clear that he has a great deal of respect for the former That's So Raven star. "That dude is hilarious," he said. "If they believe that, something wrong with them. They crazy as hell. ... That dude is smart, he knows what he’s doing, he ain’t no fool … I seen an interview where he said ‘people pay me … how much the money is determines am I going to be crazy.’"

Orlando Brown Interview

"Always thought he was talented, yes he’s had troubles … Since all of these people put him on their platforms for clickbait, somebody needs to put the boy on TV and give him a real job," he continued. "As long as you ain't playing with my money, ain't playing with my kids, I ain't trippin'."

Bow Wow is far from the only person Brown has put on blast recently. During an interview with No Jumper last month, he also discussed Chow Lee, accusing him of sampling him on a song without permission.