Raven-Symoné Defends Orlando Brown's Antics While Talking To Jason Lee

Raven-Symoné and Orlando Brown grew up on television with roles on hit shows like The Cosby Show and Family Matters.

Raven-Symoné recently shared a thoughtful and revealing perspective on her former co-star Orlando Brown during her appearance on The Jason Lee Show. Their bond, shaped by years of working together on That’s So Raven, has remained a point of fascination for longtime fans. While much has changed since their early Disney Channel days, Raven’s comments made clear that their shared history runs deep—and that she approaches that connection with caution and care.

Speaking candidly, Raven explained why she treads lightly when discussing Orlando. “I have to be careful about what I say about Orlando,” she said. “Orlando is very smart. His tongue quips are faster than mine. He can freestyle like that.” Her tone struck a balance between admiration and awareness, acknowledging his intellect while recognizing the volatility that sometimes follows it. She wasn’t speaking from a place of fear, but from respect—of both their shared past and his personal complexity.

Raven-Symoné & Orlando Brown

Raven reflected on their longstanding relationship, shaped by many seasons of life. “I know him. I know his family. I knew him before drugs, after drugs. During God, not during God,” she said. “He was a comedic genius, and he’s still making people laugh.” Her words didn’t excuse his actions, but instead painted a fuller portrait—one marked by brilliance, struggle, and evolution. Addressing the swirl of public speculation, Raven chose not to retaliate or defend herself. “I’m secure enough in my bank account and my life where I don’t have to dig that deep down to take it,” she said. “And I also don’t have to defend myself about anything because that was his experience.” Her restraint revealed more than a well-practiced media strategy. It reflected personal growth and a commitment to dignity in the face of chaos.

Rather than dwell on the past or rehash the controversies that have followed Brown, Raven chose to center empathy. She reminded viewers of his cultural impact and comedic talent, choosing to uplift rather than diminish. Many listeners praised her composure, noting how she modeled grace under pressure and refused to exploit their history for headlines. Through it all, Raven made clear that her measured tone isn’t performative—it’s protective. Of him. Of herself. Of the bond they once shared. It’s not about nostalgia or pity. It’s about honoring a complicated person with the respect earned from years of knowing them—before fame, before pain, before the noise.

