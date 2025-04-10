Chow Lee Starts GoFundMe After Orlando Brown Threatens To Sue Over Sample

BY Caroline Fisher 461 Views
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Rapper Chow Lee performs onstage during Rolling Loud Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 15, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
During a recent appearance on the "No Jumper" podcast, Orlando Brown demanded a dollar for every view of Chow Lee's “Ms. Beautiful V” video.

During his recent appearance on the No Jumper podcast, Orlando Brown called out Chow Lee, accusing the artist of sampling him without permission. He threatened to sue, insisting that he needs a dollar for every view of the “Ms. Beautiful V” music video. At the time, this would have added up to almost $3 million. While Brown's full interview earned mixed reactions from viewers, most agreed that he did the right thing by trying to get what he believes he's owed.

Now, it looks like Chow Lee wants to make things right once and for all. Shortly after the interview was released, he launched a GoFundMe for "Orlando Brown's $3M Lawsuit Crisis." He shared it on Instagram along with a clip of Brown discussing the situation. "Anything helps. Thank you God Bless 🙏🏽," he captioned the post.

Chow Lee & Orlando Brown

Fans on social media are weighing in on the bold move, with many insisting that Chow Lee solve this problem on his own. "Make it right wit yo own money lol dolla a view ❤️," one Instagram user writes in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. "Lmaoooo he used his voice not us," someone else says. Others are calling Brown smart for going after the money that in his opinion, he deserves. They're not the first to praise him for his intelligence recently, however.

During an appearance on The Jason Lee Show earlier this month, Raven-Symoné made it clear why she's incredibly careful while discussing the personality. “I have to be careful about what I say about Orlando,” she explained. “Orlando is very smart. His tongue quips are faster than mine. He can freestyle like that. [...] I know him. I know his family. I knew him before drugs, after drugs. During God, not during God,” she continued. “He was a comedic genius, and he’s still making people laugh.” She went on to note how she doesn't feel the need to address claims he's made about her as she's secure in her own life.

