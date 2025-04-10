Chow Lee Starts GoFundMe After Orlando Brown Threatens To Sue Over Sample

During his recent appearance on the No Jumper podcast, Orlando Brown called out Chow Lee, accusing the artist of sampling him without permission. He threatened to sue, insisting that he needs a dollar for every view of the “Ms. Beautiful V” music video. At the time, this would have added up to almost $3 million. While Brown's full interview earned mixed reactions from viewers, most agreed that he did the right thing by trying to get what he believes he's owed.

Now, it looks like Chow Lee wants to make things right once and for all. Shortly after the interview was released, he launched a GoFundMe for "Orlando Brown's $3M Lawsuit Crisis." He shared it on Instagram along with a clip of Brown discussing the situation. "Anything helps. Thank you God Bless 🙏🏽," he captioned the post.

Chow Lee & Orlando Brown

Fans on social media are weighing in on the bold move, with many insisting that Chow Lee solve this problem on his own. "Make it right wit yo own money lol dolla a view ❤️," one Instagram user writes in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. "Lmaoooo he used his voice not us," someone else says. Others are calling Brown smart for going after the money that in his opinion, he deserves. They're not the first to praise him for his intelligence recently, however.