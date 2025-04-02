Orlando Brown Threatens To Sue Chow Lee For Sampling Him On Hit Song, "Ms. Beautiful V"

Orlando Brown wants to earn a "dollar a view" for Chow Lee's viral music video, which has racked up millions of streams.

Orlando Brown is threatening to take legal action against Chow Lee after the rapper sampled a viral interview quote of his to open his song, “Ms. Beautiful V.” The former Disney star explained his annoyance with the situation during an appearance on No Jumper, earlier this week. After showing the music video for the song and pointing out that it has 2.8 million views, Brown remarked that he needs a "dollar a view."

When The Neighborhood Talk posted a clip of Brown's comments on Instagram, fans showed tons of support. "The crazy part is, Orlando purposely named dropped so the song could make money & the artist would have enough to pay him. The man IS smart, y’all gots to understand!" one user theorized. Another wrote: "You STOLE Orlando Brown’s likeness as if he hasn’t been in the industry for THIRTY YEARS? As if he doesn’t know how to play this game? Give him $3m lol."

Orlando Brown's New Single

Orlando Brown's appearance on No Jumper comes after he dropped a music video for a song titled, "Love To You," last week. The romantic and upbeat track features him singing about making love to a woman for whom he has deep feelings. "Baby, there ain't really much to say/ I wanna make love to you / I think about you every single day," he sings on the chorus.

The song left fans on social media feeling confident about Brown's mental health. He had been making numerous headlines in recent years for a variety of antics such as wild claims about sleeping with Bow Wow, speaking on Meek Mill's sexuality, and much more. "I'm just happy he's not f*cked up anymore. This honestly isn't awful," one user on Reddit wrote about the single. Another added: "I mean that man acts different every other month. Seems he’s on a good thing now though. I hope he stays sober. He was a very talented actor before mental health took over."

