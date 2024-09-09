Chow Lee Keeps The Sexy Drill Movement Going With New LP "Sex Drive"

Chow Lee is an artist who completely embraces the sexy drill aesthetic that has taken hip-hop by storm over the past couple of years. Overall, it should come as no surprise that he is consistently collaborating with Cash Cobain, who is also a pioneer of this sound. Recently, Cash dropped his project, and now, Chow Lee is here with his own. On Friday, the artist dropped off his new LP Sex Drive which features some of the horniest songs you will ever hear.
Throughout this project, there is a good number of features. For instance, you will hear the likes of AJ Tracey, Roy Woods, Cash Cobain, and even Flo Milli. Anycia also makes an appearance on the album, which is certainly nice to hear. The project is filled with atmospheric and danceable production, while Chow Lee's vocals are chilled, and laid back, and provide lyrics that contain every single reference to sex imaginable. If you love sexy drill, you will enjoy this new project.
Let us know what you think about this new project from Chow Lee, in the comments section down below. How do you feel about the Sexy Drill movement? Are you a fan of artists like Lee and Cash Cobain? Where do you see the sub-genre going in the future? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.
Chow Lee Does It Again
Tracklist:
- advance w her!
- addys!
- practice!
- im not really that spiritual! (ft. AJ Tracey)
- ms. beautiful V!
- GMT
- settings!
- u got fans!
- tequila vacay! (ft. Roy Woods)
- LSD
- 48!
- cinderbella!
- bangbang!
- sleepy & sheff (ft. Cash Cobain)
- act bad twin! (ft. Cash Cabain & Bay Swag)
- get back! (ft. Anycia)
- swag it! - Remix (ft. Flo Milli)
- swag it!
- skeleTONS