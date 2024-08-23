Cash Cobain Drops His Biggest Project Yet With "PLAY CASH COBAIN"

Cash's most viral songs are here, but that's about all we can say.

Cash Cobain has certainly built a reputable brand off of his sexy drill soundscape. You can pretty much say that he's essentially the sole creator of this wave in hip-hop, as there are a few copycats out there trying to replicate what he does. However, it's not nearly going to have the same impact. The Bronx/Jamaica, Queens native's name has become so massive that no one will probably trump him. However, in our honest opinion, that, along with some okay sample flipping, is about all we can give to PLAY CASH COBAIN.

Unfortunately, the consistent aspect holding back drill as a whole is that it's difficult to keep each instrumental from sounding the same. This subgenre is known for its specific drum and hi-hat pattern, and it can feel as if its copied and pasted to each song. Pair that with Cobain's constant and sometimes over-reliant usage of samples, the 19-song tracklist became kind of bore pretty quickly. Additionally, when he raps, he uses the same sort of sleepy and warbly delivery on nearly every occasion. While we appreciate Cash Cobain's knowledge and respect of past work's, the repetitive nature is too much to overcome in the end.

PLAY CASH COBAIN - Cash Cobain

PLAY CASH COBAIN Tracklist: