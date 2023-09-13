Cash Cobain Delivers His Debut Album “Pretty Girls Love Slizzy”

New York's bubbling talent from the Bronx, Cash Cobain, is getting the wheels turning on his musical career with the release of his next project. In fact, it is his debut album called, Pretty Girls Love Slizzy. It is a follow-up to his 2022 release, 2 SLIZZY 2 SEXY, which also got the deluxe album treatment as well. That is a collaborative project with one of his frequent collaborators, Chow Lee. Many people might not know a whole lot about Cobain and his music, but he is looking to make his own mark on the industry.

One of the most popular subgenres in rap music right now has to be drill. It has been around for quite some time, with artists like Pop Smoke, Chief Keef, and Fivio Foreign, making it gain mainstream appeal. Cobain's take on it is a little different with him being all about being a h*e. The nightlife is where it is at for the rapper and it shows in his music.

Listen To Pretty Girls Love Slizzy From Cash Cobain

Some of the details of this project include the fact that there are 13 songs. Additionally, Cobain keeps it quick and concise with the project sitting at just 28 minutes long. The features list includes Chow Lee, once again. Others include FLEE and MCVERTT as well. "Rump," the lead single, makes it onto the final product too.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new album, Pretty Girls Love Slizzy, from Cash Cobain? Is this the rapper's best project so far? Which tracks are the best on this effort?

Pretty Girls Love Slizzy Tracklist:

Intro Slizzy Dialogue Rump (feat. Chow Lee) So Fire Not No Xanax 2 (feat. Chow Lee) Nice N Slow Clocking U Took A While In The Morning (feat. FLEE) Send The Addy Messy with MCVERTT Slizzy Talk Slizzy Gods

