DJ Envy Recalls R. Kelly Flying Him Out For Help On An R&B Mixtape

DJ Envy recently recalled getting flown out by R. Kelly to work on a project together.

BYCole Blake
DJ Envy Recalls R. Kelly Flying Him Out For Help On An R&B Mixtape

DJ Envy says R. Kelly once flew him out to help work on an R&B mixtape during his early days as a DJ. The Breakfast Club host recalled working with the disgraced musician during a recent sit-down with VladTV. Speaking with the outlet, he revealed that he was only 19 or 20 years old at the time.

“This was the mixtape days,” he began. “So this was when I was like 19, 20. And this is when I was on mixtapes. They reached out to me and R. Kelly wanted to do an R&B mixtape. Flew me out to Chicago. And that was it. That was it. I remember he flew me out on like, a Friday. It sounds crazy saying, ‘flew me out.’ I got flown out on a Friday, I get there, get in the hotel, nice hotel, five-star, everything first class — Friday, nothing. They didn’t return my call. No studio. So, I said alright. And it was supposed to be a weekend thing, so Friday, Saturday, Sunday.”

Read More: R. Kelly To Pay Victims $10.5 Million For Alleged Shooting Threat

DJ Envy Visits SiriusXM

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: DJ Envy visits SiriusXM Studio on April 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

He continued: “Saturday, wake up, no call. Now mind you, I’m by myself. Waiting. No call. So I got on a flight, and flew myself back Saturday night. I felt like I was an Instagram model that somebody flew out. I was too ugly to holla at.” Check out the full conversation with VladTV below.

DJ Envy Reflects On Getting Flown Out By R. Kelly

The interview comes after Envy recently made headlines for feuding with Tyrese on The Breakfast Club. He and his wife, Gia, accused the singer of being “inappropriate.” Tyrese claimed to not know what Envy was referring to, which prompted him to admit he should “box” Tyrese’s mouth. Despite the argument, Envy says he still respects Tyrese for helping him and his wife work on their marriage.

Read More: R. Kelly & UMG Ordered To Pay $500K In Victim Restitution From Royalties

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.