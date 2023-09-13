DJ Envy Recalls R. Kelly Flying Him Out For Help On An R&B Mixtape

DJ Envy says R. Kelly once flew him out to help work on an R&B mixtape during his early days as a DJ. The Breakfast Club host recalled working with the disgraced musician during a recent sit-down with VladTV. Speaking with the outlet, he revealed that he was only 19 or 20 years old at the time.

“This was the mixtape days,” he began. “So this was when I was like 19, 20. And this is when I was on mixtapes. They reached out to me and R. Kelly wanted to do an R&B mixtape. Flew me out to Chicago. And that was it. That was it. I remember he flew me out on like, a Friday. It sounds crazy saying, ‘flew me out.’ I got flown out on a Friday, I get there, get in the hotel, nice hotel, five-star, everything first class — Friday, nothing. They didn’t return my call. No studio. So, I said alright. And it was supposed to be a weekend thing, so Friday, Saturday, Sunday.”

He continued: “Saturday, wake up, no call. Now mind you, I’m by myself. Waiting. No call. So I got on a flight, and flew myself back Saturday night. I felt like I was an Instagram model that somebody flew out. I was too ugly to holla at.” Check out the full conversation with VladTV below.

The interview comes after Envy recently made headlines for feuding with Tyrese on The Breakfast Club. He and his wife, Gia, accused the singer of being “inappropriate.” Tyrese claimed to not know what Envy was referring to, which prompted him to admit he should “box” Tyrese’s mouth. Despite the argument, Envy says he still respects Tyrese for helping him and his wife work on their marriage.

