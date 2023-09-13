Chloe X Halle Rock Elegant Dresses For The VMAs

Slaying sisters and superior singers Chloe Bailey and Halle Balley know how to dress for any event. They could make sweatpants and oversized t-shirts look like the hottest trend in the fashion industry. While they would never pull up to an award show wearing that, both of them stunned once again. The VMAs last night brought out a ton of stars. Offset was there to support his girl, Cardi B, for her "Bongos" performance." Another was Justin Timberlake. He got involved with Megan Thee Stallion in a controversial interaction that has everyone talking and trying to break down what happened.

However, Halle and Chloe were there having a great time it seems with no drama, for now. The two were in attendance to enjoy the festivities and to hand out some trophies to some lucky artists. Chloe x Halle were asked to be on the cast of presenters for the 2023 MTV VMAs, a big honor for the lovely ladies. Of course, they put on their very best for national television.

Read More: Doja Cat Goes Almost Topless With Barely-There VMAs Spiderweb Dress

Halle Poses For The IG Cameras: Look

Both shared their photoshoots to their Instagram accounts on the night of the event and they look drop-dead gorgeous. First, you will see Halle pulling off a zesty orange dress that has gold accents to match her high heels. Her caption reads, "#vmas 🧡✨" Then, Chloe contrasts her twin's bright colors with a darker fit. She dons a midnight blue dress with some silver accents. Her caption boldly says, "b*tch i said what i said," possibly in reference to Doja Cat's song "Pain The Town Red."

What are your initial thoughts on Chloe and Halle Bailey's outfits for the 2023 MTV VMAs? Were they the best-dressed celebrities at the award show? Whose dress is better, Halle's or Chloe's? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Chloe Stunts In Her Blue Dress: Look

Read More: Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J & More Close 2023 VMAs With Hip-Hop 50 Tribute: Watch