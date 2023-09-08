Chloe Bailey Flaunts Her Curves In Sheer Butterfly-Inspired Outfit

Chloe Bailey recently hopped on Instagram, dropping off a few new photos for fans. In the photos, the performer shows off her outfit from a recent tour stop, captioning the post "pretty wings." Her bright purple butterfly-inspired look features a sheer body-hugging gown, complete with sparkly details. She also shared a few photos of her performing in the fit, which showcase some matching flowy arm pieces.

She complimented the bold outfit with a shimmery purple eye look and a nude lip. Bailey added only a few simple accessories, allowing her look to turn heads on its own. This is far from the first eye-catching look Bailey has rocked since beginning her tour. The 25-year-old frequently grabs fans' attention with her stunning tour outfits, and has been all about flexing her figure as of late. Earlier this week, she shared photos of an intricate white outfit she wore for a performance, which was decorated with countless pears and glimmering beads. Again, she came through with the perfect beat for the occasion, tying everything together with a wash of white shadow and some matching pearls. It's clear that Bailey's feeling herself in these latest fits, and fans simply cannot get enough.

Chloe Bailey Shows Off Purple Tour Look

"Okay this my favorite outfit so far," one social media user says. Another notes that Bailey's "Face card NEVER declines & Body is snatched." Commenters are also weighing in on the show, claiming that it was one of her best yet. She's been gracing the stage with some of her hits from her latest album, In Pieces, which she dropped in March of this year.

The In Pieces tour is scheduled to continue into the end of this month, with only three more shows remaining. She's set to perform in Tampa and Fort Lauderdale over the weekend before moving onto the UK on September 21. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Chloe Bailey, and leave your thoughts on her latest fit in the comments section below.

