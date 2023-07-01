Chloe Bailey Flaunts Her Latest Fun, Neon Carnival Look

Chloe Bailey took to Instagram today to show off her latest Carnival outfit. The performer stuns in a bright green and purple bodysuit, complete with fishnet tights and gloves. She topped off the strappy, eye-catching look with some fun, glittery eye makeup as she posed in the tropics. For obvious reasons, fans can’t wait to see what looks the songstress will come up with next on her Caribbean vacation.

Bailey has flaunted a variety of flashy costumes during her time enjoying Carnival in St. Lucia. Earlier this week, she rocked a bold, feather-covered number while she danced with friends amid the festivities. The vibrant, jeweled outfit got the attention of followers, who rushed to her comments section to show her some love. Shortly before setting off for Carnival, Bailey also shared a series of photos where she’s seen rocking a neon pink bikini with some matching chunky platform heels. It’s clear that the 25-year-old is having a blast, soaking up the sun ahead of picking back up her “In Pieces” tour.

Read More: Chloe Bailey’s First Carnival Outfit Was Seriously Sexy & Colourful: Photos

Chloe Bailey Shows Off Eye-Catching Carnival Outfit

Chloe Bailey is set to embark on the next stretch of her “In Pieces” tour next month. She’ll make her way around the U.S. and Canada, starting in Sacramento, CA on August 20. She’ll then wrap things up with a quick stop in the U.K. on September 21. The tour features notable dates in San Diego, Grand Rapids, Toronto, and more. Earlier this week, the artist urged her Twitter followers to secure their tickets to her her perform live, whilst also reminding them that “Thique thighs save lives.”

Earlier this month, Bailey celebrated her 25th birthday with a mesmerizing poolside photoshoot. She posed in an all-white, netted two-piece outfit in the stunning photos, which feature a city skyline. “Ima cancer, body built like a dancer,” she captioned the celebratory post, dubbing herself “#twentyfine.”

Read More: Chloe Bailey Lets Loose At St. Lucia Carnival, Shows Off Her Sultry Dance Moves In Costume: Watch

[Via]