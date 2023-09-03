Chloe Bailey Flexes Her Snatched Figure After Performance

Chloe Bailey recently took to social media, showing off her body in a new clip. The performer poses in a bright pink leotard, noting that her “waist is waisting.” It’s clear that Bailey is living her best life while on the road, frequently flexing her curves in her tour outfits. The asymmetrical latex one piece was no exception, leaving her asking followers “ugly where?”

Based on chatter on social media, fans agree. “Nothing wrong with feeling good and speaking positively about yourself,” one Instagram user writes. “You’re supposed to love yourself FIRST and be your own cheerleader!!” Countless others weighed in, noting that Bailey’s look is sure to break necks.

Chloe Bailey Shows Off Pink Tour Outfit

Fans are glad to see Bailey reveling in her beauty, particularly since it was recently called into question by one Fox Soul personality. Funky Dineva came for her looks during a Tea-G-I-F segment at the end of last month, leading to some fallout. The conversation surrounded rumors that her sister, Halle Bailey, could be pregnant. She had seemingly responded to the gossip online, telling haters to keep her sister’s name out of their mouths. This rubbed Funky Dineva the wrong way, and he proceeded to diss both her persona and her appearance.

“Chloe Bailey is so godd*mn lame to me,” he claimed. “First of all, girl, you are Miss Preppy Ashley from the suburbs. Then you came out being all promiscuous, and now you’re trying to be a gangster. None of it is f*cking believable.” He went on, “I’m probably gonna catch a lot of backlash for this, and without that makeup, she ain’t cute. She never should’ve shown up on that camera with that fat-a** face without no makeup.” He later apologized for going after her appearance, however, he doubled down on the fact that he finds her “inauthentic.” Regardless, it appears as though Chloe Bailey is unbothered, and continuing to stun on tour. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Chloe Bailey.

