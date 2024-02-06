Chloe Bailey Shares Pics Of Her Stunning Grammys Pre-Show Outfit

Fans of Chloe Bailey can expect a consistent stream of stunning fit pics. That was unsurprisingly the case around this year's Grammys. While she went with a stunning flowing gold number and matching heels for the show itself, she also had an elegant pre-show look to flex. She took to Instagram to show off pictures of her look at the annual Clive Davis pre Grammy party.

The ten pictures show off a slimming black dress that is pretty straightforward by Chloe's standards. She decorated it with an impressive array of jewelry headlined by a silver cross necklace. She also paired that with silver earrings, bracelets, and rings. "feeling like a doll at the clive davis pre grammy party" she captioned the post. As is almost always the case with her posts, hundreds of fans and fellow celebs took to the comments to praise her looks. Check out the full place below.

Chloe Bailey's Newest Stunning Fit Pics

While Chloe Bailey wasn't up for any awards at last night's Grammys, she was there to support her sister and former Chloe x Halle bandmate. Halle was nominated for the Best R&B Song for her debut solo single "Angel." The category features some stuff competition with Coco Jones and Victoria Monet also lining the nominations with hit songs from last year. Ultimately, it was SZA's smash hit "Snooze" that took home the award.

Last week, Chloe Bailey opened up on keeping her sister's pregnancy secret. Halle potentially hiding a secret pregnancy was the subject of much fan debate for the second half of 2023. In one particularly notable moment, fans broke down a Snapchat video frame-by-frame and felt like they caught a glance at her sporting a baby bump. When she ultimately revealed her pregnancy earlier this year many fans weren't surprised. Both Chloe and Halle have answered numerous questions in the weeks since about why it was kept to secret. What do you think of Chloe Bailey's fit for the Clive Davis pre-Grammy party? Let us know in the comment section below.

