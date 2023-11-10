Chloe Bailey Reveals How She Handles Cheaters

Chloe Bailey has skyrocketed to superstardom as of late. Overall, she and her sister Halle have been seeing a lot of success. Presently, Halle is in a relationship with the rapper DDG. Meanwhile, Bailey has had some high-profile flames in the past. However, as it turns out, Chloe has had some issues when it comes to men being unfaithful to her. One would think that she would have no issues with that. That said, some people just don't know how good they have it. Instead, they step out regardless.

While speaking on The Zach Sang Show, Bailey spoke at length about cheaters in her life. Overall, she did not mention any of those cheaters by name. Instead, she simply spoke about what she does once someone cheats. Basically, she doesn't give them any leeway. Instead, she immediately cuts them off. Ultimately, it is a pretty good strategy. Cheaters typically don't stop cheating after they've already done it once. Not to mention, Bailey gives them a warning at the start of the relationship.

Chloe Bailey Tells Her Secrets

As the interview went on, she noted that she could spot a cheater pretty easily. Essentially, she will notice eyelashes in the shower that don't belong to her. She will also notice a few hair ties here and there. Moreover, she uses Instagram and God as a guide when sniffing out those who are unfaithful. Needless to say, you are not going to get one over on her, no matter how hard you try. At the end of the day, how hard can being faithful really be?

