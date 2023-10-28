Chloe Bailey Steals The Show As Catwoman In Sensual Halloween Photoshoot

Chloe Bailey stole hearts like a master thief as she dropped her Catwoman look for Halloween. A tight leather corset (with some bat-like embellishments) and thigh-high leather boots showed off Bailey's bountiful curves and embraced everything we love about Selina Kyle. In the comments of Bailey's Instagram post showing off the outfit, many people likened her to the somewhat infamous portrayal of the character by Halle Berry in 2004's Catwoman. However, the white stitching on Bailey's legs is also very reminiscent of Michelle Pfeiffer's take on the character in the 90s.

However, as much as the costume has people dying to see Bailey adopt the feline mantle on screen, that might remain a dream for now. Zoe Kravitz currently holds the title of Catwoman, having brought the role to life in The Batman. Furthermore, Kravtiz is expected to reprise the role in the sequel that is in the works by director Matt Reeves. Despite this, maybe the internet can get its wish with Bailey taking on the role in James Gunn's new DC universe.

Megan Fox And MGK Rock "Kill Bill" Couples Costume For Halloween

However, Bailey isn't the only one going all out for Halloween. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly rocked up to the Casamigos Party in LA in a macabre couples costume. MGK dressed as The Bride, Uma Thurman's iconic character from Kill Bill. Meanwhile, Fox dressed as Gogo Yubari, the infamous "schoolgirl assassin" who provides one of Kill Bill: Part 1's most memorable fights. However, Gogo also ends up as one of The Bride's victims, famously bleeding from her eyes as she dies. Fox made sure to include the tear-like blood in her costume. Check out the couple's outfits below.

However, the appearance also marks a turning point for the couple. The pair have spent most of the year reconciling after Fox abruptly called off their wedding. According to reports, MGK has been working hard to win Fox back after being unfaithful to her. "They have done a lot of work to make their relationship strong again and are back together. They are engaged, but are not wedding planning," an insider told PEOPLE earlier this week.

