Catwoman
- StreetwearChloe Bailey's Catwoman Costume Has Her Seriously Snatched In Twerking Video: WatchShe's purrrrr-fect!By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureChloe Bailey Steals The Show As Catwoman In Sensual Halloween PhotoshootBailey is here for your hearts...and your valuables.By Ben Mock
- MoviesHalle Berry Thanks Fans For “Catwoman” Praise, Jokes That It’s 17 Years Too LateBerry put on the signature black catsuit back in 2004.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesHalle Berry Talks Struggling After "Monster's Ball" & Her Appreciation For "Catwoman"Halle Berry weighs the pros and cons of her roles in "Monster's Ball" and "Catwoman."By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureZack Snyder Responds To Batman Sex Scandal With NSFW AnimationSnyder seemingly tweeted support for the sexual depictions of Batman and Catwoman after scenes were cut from an HBO Max series.By Joe Abrams
- AnticsVal Kilmer Weighs In On That Batman-Catwoman ScenarioEveryone's being dragged into the ongoing Batman-Catwoman conversation -- even former Batman actor Val Kilmer. By Kevin Quinitchett
- Movies"The Batman" Star Zoe Kravitz Reveals Her "Intense" Training To Play CatwomanBeing a villain isn't easy. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesZoe Kravitz On "The Batman" & Inspiration For Catwoman RoleZoe Kravitz may be taking inspiration from Michelle Pfeiffer.By Cole Blake
- MoviesZoe Kravitz Cast As Catwoman In The Forthcoming Film "The Batman"Fans are excited to see Aquaman's step-daughter take on the role.By Erika Marie
- GamingFortnite Releases New Batman Themed UpdateThe Dark Knight takes a trip to Fortnite.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentVanessa Hudgens Reveals That Catwoman Is Her "Dream Role"The role was once famously played by Halle Berry.By Alexander Cole
- Entertainment"The Batman" With Robert Pattinson Will Reportedly Feature These Classic VillainsThere will be several bad guys. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Gotham" Announces Final Season Premiere DateGet ready for a Dark Knight.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Gotham" Season Finale Will Have A Time Jump, Introduces Bane & BatmanBruce reaches his destiny. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentHalle Berry Says She Got "A S***load Of Money" & Has No Regrets After "Catwoman"A bad movie still equals a big paycheck. By Karlton Jahmal