Chloe Bailey Is Glistening In New Beach Photo Shoot

If there's one thing that Chloe Bailey's fans are never lacking for, it's stunning photo shoots. The R&B darling is a regular at dropping gorgeous looks to her Instagram. Whether it's stunning elaborate dresses at fancy events or scantily clad outdoor pic dumps, she's always on point. The newest photo dump she shared is the latter. "phone on DND" she captions the post, implying that she's content just enjoying the sunny beach vibes of the pictures.

The post was made earlier today and features 10 snaps of Chloe in a stunning yellow two-piece bikini. It's the perfect compliment for the glistening sunshine she's enjoying while getting sandy by the ocean. As usual, it didn't take long for other celebs to show up in the comments praising her. This time the first one out of the gate was her own sister Halle who commented "beauty!!!!," within 30 minutes of the post being made. Check out the entire sunny series of gorgeous pics below.

Chloe Bailey Stunning On The Beach Again

Chloe Bailey is no stranger to having celebs thirsting in her own comments. But recently she revealed the fellow celeb that she has the biggest crush on. It probably won't surprise anybody to learn that it's Michael B. Jordan, who is likely a celebrity crush to many out there. That’s my celebrity crush. I’ve been said that in interviews even like years ago,” Chloe explains. She goes on to say that she isn't the type to "shoot her shot" in an Instagram DM.

Sometimes fans aren't focusing on exactly what Chloe wants them to in her Instagram posts. A few weeks ago she shared a video showing off some of her tour choreography. While it was undeniably impressive to learn, most fans were focusing on her incredibly revealing outfit and her attitude in the video. What do you think of Chloe Bailey's newest Instagram photo dump? Let us know in the comment section below.

