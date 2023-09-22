Chloe Bailey “Loves” Halle & DDG Together, Sisters Share Emotional Moment On “In Pieces” Tour

2023 has been a rocky year in terms of celebrity relationships, with breakups and divorce announcements nearly constantly surfacing on blogs in recent months. Even some of those who are still together went through their share of trials and tribulations, including Halle Bailey and DDG. As the young actress did her best to celebrate hitting a major career milestone – starring as Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid live-action remake – internet trolls were not only sending racist hate her way, but also tearing down her relationship with the YouTuber.

Despite fans pleading with the "Angel" songbird to walk away from DDG in favour of someone more flattering for her image, Bailey is sticking faithfully by his side. Earlier this week, her big sister, Halle, gave fans some insight into their union, making it clear that the "Elon Musk" rapper is a much better man than he sometimes comes across online. "Let me tell you something. I am just so happy. Halle and Darryl are so happy," the Atlanta native told those tuning in to her recent Live.

Chloe Bailey Says She "F**ks With" DDG

"He’s been so sweet and everything," she further clarified. "I f**k with them, I don’t care what nobody says. Y’all don’t see behind the scenes. Like I love them, I really do." As AllHipHop notes, earlier that same evening, Halle was overcome with emotion while congratulating Chloe on finishing up the second leg of her In Pieces tour.

Her heartfelt tears, along with the oversized outfit shielding her stomach did little to dispel the circulating pregnancy rumours. Since she wrapped the press tour on her feature film back in the spring, Bailey has been fighting off allegations that she and DDG are expecting. They haven't exactly denied things, though the "Have Mercy" hitmaker has cautioned people to be careful what they say about her little sibling.

Halle Bailey Gets Emotional Celebrating Her Big Sis

Though she's had one of the biggest years of her own career to date, that didn't stop Halle Bailey from shedding tears after watching her sister dominate the stage throughout the latest leg of her In Pieces tour. Do you believe there could be any truth to the pregnancy rumours surrounding DDG and Halle Bailey at this time? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

