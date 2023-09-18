DDG Slams Haters For Saying Halle Bailey Can “Do Better”

DDG called out fans on Twitter, Monday, complaining that they've been saying his partner, Halle Bailey, can "do better." DDG remarked that they're hypocritical about their own love lives and that the internet is not representative of real life.

"The internet is not real.. i’m having this shit in real life.. these folks 'play hate' and stream my shit in private..," DDG began in one post. He later added: "And all them females talkin bout my girl can 'do better' fuck broke n****s wit no ambition.. ya ain’t never been to chanel & can pick out whatever & how many bags ya want."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: (L-R) DDG and Halle Bailey attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Fans shared supportive messages in the replies to his posts. One user wrote: "I mean… you really gotta ignore that nasty ish online. They’ll turn on Halle in a heartbeat too. That’s the kicker." Another advised: "Bruh u don’t have to prove anything to these people, do you and continue to evolve." Check out DDG's posts below.

DDG Fires Back At Haters

the internet is not real.. i’m having this shit in real life.. these folks “play hate” and stream my shit in private.. — DDG (@PontiacMadeDDG) September 18, 2023 and all them females talkin bout my girl can “do better” fuck broke niggas wit no ambition.. ya ain’t never been to chanel & can pick out whatever & how many bags ya want — DDG (@PontiacMadeDDG) September 18, 2023

DDG and Halle Bailey have been together since at least March 2022 when they made their relationship public. A few months later they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the BET Awards. Bailey recently revealed that their love has been serving as an inspiration for her new music as she prepares for the release of her debut solo EP. Speaking with Cosmopolitan, earlier this month, she explained: "Love has been a really big one for me too, because that’s something I’m experiencing for the first time, and it’s, like, 'whoa' in your brain. It’s just fireworks, a spark for creativity." Bailey also noted that her blossoming acting career served as an inspiration too. She recently starred in The Little Mermaid. Be on the lookout for further updates on Bailey's EP on HotNewHipHop.

