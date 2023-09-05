DDG And Halle Bailey Share A Photo From Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour”

Rapper and former YouTube star, DDG, and actress and singer, Halle Bailey, continue to show their true love for another anytime they can. As far as we know the couple has been official since the end of March 2022 and like most relationships, especially in the celebrity world, they can have their tough moments. For example, there was a lot of speculation that DDG was cheating on Halle with his ex-girlfriend and rapper, Rubi Rose. The artist decided to release a song about Rubi, “Way Too Petty,” after Rubi was sharing communications with him.

That is just one example of the couple facing the heat from outsiders but, Halle put it best in a statement she made about social media and how it can tear apart what you have. She goes, “The biggest thing I’ve learned in dating when it comes to dating in the public eye, is that everybody’s gonna have an opinion about you, whether it’s good or bad. I think because I’ve grown up, kind of in the public eye, people think they have this sort of… I don’t know, that they can say what they feel about my life. Like they do with everyone in the public eye,” Halle elaborates. “But I’ve realized, for me, I just go with my heart.” That is extremely wise of the Little Mermaid star to share for anyone going through a rough patch in their love life.

Read More: Kai Cenat Freaks Out After Stream Snipers Ruin His Day

DDG And Halle Bailey Get All Smoochy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 2Cool2Blog (@2cool2bl0g)

DDG and Halle Bailey seem to continue to live out that mantra, as the two were looking goofy and lovey in a recent photo. In the picture, the couple is getting nice and comfortable while they watch Beyoncé perform one of her shows in Los Angeles from this past Labor Day weekend. DDG is making a smoochy face, while Halle is sticking her tongue out in the direction of her man. The caption on the image reads, “goodnight” with the crying laughing emoji. It is sweet to see the two living their best life together and we wish them nothing but love and peace going forward!

What are your initial thoughts on this photo from DDG and Halle Bailey? Are these two a power couple in the celebrity world? Have you been able to attend one of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour shows yet? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around DDG and Halle Bailey’s relationship.

Read More: Karen McDougal Net Worth 2023: What Is The Model Worth?