Chloe Bailey’s Body Looks More On Point Than Ever In Latest Bikini Instagram Dump

Halle Bailey and her beau DDG have been happily in love for some time now, but as far as we know, The Little Mermaid starlet's big sister, Chloe Bailey, is still single. The last person she was romantic with was YSL rapper Gunna. Though she covered his "fukumean" track earlier this year, there have been no signs of reconciliation there since his return home from the slammer. Rather than pouring her time and attention into a man, for this season of her life, Bailey seems to be embracing self-love.

Since the Atlanta native finished the second leg of her In Pieces tour a few weeks back, she's switching out her performance photo dumps for vacation content. We've been seeing more of Bailey's bikini body than ever before, and it's obvious that all those hours she's spent rehearsing and playing live shows are seriously paying off. Over the weekend, the "Have Mercy" hitmaker filled her Instagram Story with a series of photos and videos that see her modelling an impressive collection of swimsuits.

Chloe Bailey is Feeling Herself in Vacation Mode

From flaunting serious underboob in a long-sleeve yellow top to modelling a strappy ensemble while soaking up the sun by the pool, Bailey's range truly knows no bounds. "I love how tan I get 😍😍😍😍," she wrote over one video that shows off her slim thick frame in a cute, pastel orange set. Elsewhere, she showed even more skin in a cheeky bikini while blasting her new collab with Offset, "PRINCESS CUT."

Chloe Bailey isn't the only baddie we've seen flaunting her bikini body well into the fall months. Britney Spears has also been showing off plenty of her slim figure, though her salacious dancing videos have recently begun to include knives that have left some viewers seriously concerned. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

