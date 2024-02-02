Chloe Bailey Has Fans Calling Her "90s Fine" Thanks To Oceanside Bathing Suit Photos

Chloe Bailey is an artist who has been able to mesmerize fans with her voice and her songwriting. Overall, she burst onto the scene with her sister Halle. However, after many years of making music together, they have transitioned into solo careers. Although they still support each other whenever they can, they have begun doing their own thing. This has proven to be a success, and Bailey even dropped her very first solo album in 2023. Meanwhile, Halle was in The Little Mermaid and is about to embark on her own solo album.

In the midst of all of this, Halle also had a child with DDG. This makes Chloe an aunt, and she surely must be excited about that. Recently, however, it appears as though Bailey has gone on a much-needed vacation. After all, the last year has been exhausting. Sometimes, it is good to go get the rest you both need and deserve. Chloe has been spending her time in the ocean, and she posted some photos to Instagram. In those images, which can be seen below, Bailey is wearing a bluish-purple one-piece bathing suit that had fans sweating.

Chloe Bailey On The Gram

When Hollywood Unlocked shared these photos, the comments section immediately ignited. "She 90s fine to me same w Lori," someone said, referencing Lori Harvey. "She looks great & it’s natural because with these bbls everyone’s body looks the same lol," wrote another. Pretty well every single person had something positive to say about the singer. However, there were the occasional haters who claimed they found the star to be just a tad cringe.

On the music front, we hope to hear from Chloe again soon. Her last album was massively underrated, and definitely deserved more flowers. Let us know what you think of the singer, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

