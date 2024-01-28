Chloe Bailey Showered With Love From Fans After Recent Instagram Post

Following what seems like a recent performance with BJ The Chicago Kid, the Georgia native is feeling herself on social media.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
2023 Billboard Women In Music - Arrivals

One of Pandora's new ambassadors, Chloe Bailey, is getting the love she deserves on social media for a recent Instagram post, which she captioned "whole lotta woman." Moreover, it follows and features a recent performance with BJ The Chicago Kid, showing off her raw vocal chops and stylish look. Not only did fellow superstars like the Georgia native's sister Halle Bailey, Muni Long, and Flo Milli sing their praises, but everyday fans expressed a lot of support and admiration. "u ate that performance ofc," one wrote, whereas another shared, "Absolutely stunning. Not alot… THE WHOLE DAMN THANG." Folks must pray for Internet clout like this...

Sure, it also came with its critics, but compared to what the R&B artist has been through before, this is a wonderful improvement. Whether it was due to her alleged dating life, performances, music, or life choices, it seems like everybody had something negative to say about her just a few months ago. Fortunately, that died down eventually -– as most social media fads tend to do -– and it doesn't feel like a hate campaign anymore. Chloe Bailey is excited to stay afloat and grow even more, and we know that she can handle the heat.

Read More: Chloe Bailey Photo Dump Has Singer “Sweet As Honey”

Chloe Bailey Stuns In New IG Post

Furthermore, this is great motivation to see because Chloe X Halle are coming with new music very soon, reports indicate. While this news claims that the In Pieces hitmaker herself confirmed this, we couldn't find anything online that suggests this, although both teased new music without confirming whether it's solo or a team-up. Either way, fans of good soul and immaculate vibes are probably very excited for this. Even though Chloe Bailey dropped recently, it's always a possibility that she strikes again while the iron is hot.

Meanwhile, she also recently reflected on how she helped make her sister Halle's pregnancy the "best-kept secret ever." Of course, it didn't exactly end up being that, but it was certainly an effort. Hopefully that new music comes sooner rather than later, as we're always down for some more fantastic R&B. On that note, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Chloe Bailey.

Read More: Chloe Bailey, Mary J. Blige, Reginae Carter & More Show Out For Urban One Honors

