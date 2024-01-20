Chloe Bailey Photo Dump Has Singer "Sweet As Honey"

Chloe Bailey has dropped a radiant new photo dump, posting up in a gorgeous cinnamon jumpsuit and large white coat. The photos were taken outside Bailey's dressing room as she prepared to appear on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Fans were blown away by the new pictures. "It's giving Mary J. Blige," one adoring fan declared. Others compared Bailey to Beyonce's iconic Living Dangerously photos.

Of course, less than a week ago, Bailey was flashing a lot more skin. She posted up on Instagram in a floral-print bikini as she declared that "life is good" while beachside in an unknown location. However, the photos drew a lot of comparison to her sister Halle who recently gave birth to her first child with long-time partner DDG. But fans were also quick to thirst over the singer and actress for her swimwear look.

Chloe Bailey Wins Halloween As Catwoman

Of course, Bailey is no stranger to iconic looks. Bailey stole hearts like a master thief as she dropped her Catwoman look for Halloween. A tight leather corset (with some bat-like embellishments) and thigh-high leather boots showed off Bailey's bountiful curves and embraced everything we love about Selina Kyle. In the comments of Bailey's Instagram post showing off the outfit, many people likened her to the somewhat infamous portrayal of the character by Halle Berry in 2004's Catwoman. However, the white stitching on Bailey's legs is also very reminiscent of Michelle Pfeiffer's take on the character in the 90s.

However, as much as the costume has people dying to see Bailey adopt the feline mantle on screen, that might remain a dream for now. Zoe Kravitz currently holds the title of Catwoman, having brought the role to life in The Batman. Furthermore, Kravtiz is expected to reprise the role in the sequel that is in the works by director Matt Reeves. Despite this, maybe the internet can get its wish. Bailey could take on the role in James Gunn's new DC universe.

