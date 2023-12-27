Tyga And Chloe Bailey Spotted Hanging Out Late At Night Sparking Dating Rumors

Tyga seems to always be finding himself with a new love interest every few months or so. Interestingly, the California rapper hitmaker and pop/punk singer Avril Lavigne were a thing back in the first quarter of the year. However, that did not last too long. It only went on for about four months and came to an end in July. Since then, Tyga has been dealing with some legal issues with his former partner, Blac Chyna.

However, the "Rack City" rapper is back on the horse. TMZ Hip-Hop was one of the first to report that he and Chloe Bailey were out on the town last night on December 26. They were seen in West Hollywood at a club. Bailey was smiling ear to ear as she got into Tyga's car.

Tyga And Chloe Bailey?

Besides this, there really has not been much information on how these two got together. Bailey was dressed in an all-black outfit. A revealing black long-sleeve shirt with leather pants. Tyga similarly had leather pants and a jacket. However, he added a white t-shirt and a black and red knit beanie hat. More is sure to come down the pipeline in the next couple of days and we will keep you in the loop.

