Tyga & Blac Chyna Relationship Timeline

In celebrity relationships, Tyga and Blac Chyna captured the public’s attention quite unlike any other couple. Their tumultuous journey through love, fame, and scrutiny paints a vivid picture of the challenges of being in the spotlight. What started out as a loving relationship has quickly delved into a heap of animosity. In fact, Tyga and Blac Chyna are currently involved in a brutal custody battle over their son, King Cairo. From the initial whispers of their romance to cheating rumors and their subsequent breakup, here’s a look into their time together.

2011: The Genesis Of Love

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 25: Rapper Tyga (R) and Blac Chyna arrive at the Tao Nightclub at The Venetian Las Vegas to celebrate Kim's 33rd birthday on October 25, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steven Lawton/FilmMagic)

Tyga and Blac Chyna first crossed paths in 2011 at Chris Brown’s F.A.M.E. Tour after-party. At the time, Chyna was working as a stripper at the King of Diamonds strip club. Sparks began flying between the two while they were shooting the music video for Tyga’s smash hit, “Rack City.” The two subsequently became an item and embraced their newfound fame, sharing glimpses of their romance on social media. Tyga, in particular, was open about his affection for Blac Chyna, often expressing his love through heartfelt posts and public declarations.

2012-2013: Building A Life Together

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 20: Rapper Tyga (L) and Blac Chyna attend the exclusive press preview of Tyga's new store, Last Kings Flagship Store, on February 20, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

As Tyga and Blac Chyna’s relationship blossomed, so did their professional lives. Both stars were enjoying media attention, quickly rising through the celebrity ranks. In 2012, the couple welcomed their first child—a son whom they named King Cairo Stevenson. The birth of their son added a new dimension to their relationship, and they seemed committed to building a family together. Just one month after King's arrival, Tyga and Black Chyna got engaged.

2014-2015: The Rocky Road & Kylie Jenner Rumors

https://twitter.com/Tyga/status/509051518075404288?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E509051518075404288%7Ctwgr%5E3e162403e5c69129431514e24bdc66ce13e673b2%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vh1.com%2Fnews%2F9yrzm3%2Fkylie-jenner-tyga-relationship-timelinee

The path of love rarely runs smoothly, especially in the world of fame. Rumors of discord began circulating in 2014, leading to speculation about the stability of Tyga and Blac Chyna’s relationship. The whispers intensified when Tyga's “friendship” with Kylie Jenner, who was a minor, started making headlines. The budding friendship understandably raised eyebrows, and Tyga faced immense backlash. Soon after, he took to his Twitter account to deny the rumors, stating: “Don’t believe the rumors, been friends with the family forever. We’re all just friends.”

Amid the speculation, Tyga and Chyna officially ended their engagement in 2014. The breakup played out in the public eye, with both parties addressing the split on social media. Although the reasons for their separation remained largely private, the public was convinced Kylie Jenner had something to do with it. Sure enough, by mid-2015, Tyga and Kylie confirmed they were dating.

In an October 2023 interview with Nick Viall, Blac Chyna claimed that she was kicked out of the house she and Tyga lived in at the time. "It was actually when Tyga's friends threw me out of his house,” she said. “Yeah, they packed my stuff up and put it in my, well, his truck at the time.” She also said that she found out about their relationship on the internet, along with the rest of the world.

2017-2019: Co-Parenting & Unfinished Business

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Tyga (L) and Blac Chyna attend a basketball game between the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on November 14, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

Throughout the years since their son’s birth, Tyga and Chyna managed to navigate the complexities of co-parenting their son, King Cairo. While their romantic endeavors had ceased, their connection endured through shared parenting responsibilities. The public eye continued to follow their interactions, with fans speculating about the potential for reconciliation. Rumors of a rekindled romance sometimes circulated, but neither Tyga nor Blac Chyna confirmed any reunions. Instead, they focused on co-parenting and individual pursuits.

2022 - Present: A Continued Narrative

In 2022, Blac Chyna took to her social media page to post a series of tweets alleging that she received no child support from the fathers of her babies. However, Tyga wasted no time refuting her claims, stating: “I pay 40k a year for my son’s school and he lives with me Mon-Sat. Why would I pay child support?” As of the most recent update, Tyga has submitted legal paperwork requesting exclusive legal and physical custody of his son, King Cairo. The documents additionally express his desire for Blac Chyna to be granted visitation rights.

[via]