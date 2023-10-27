Blac Chyna & Tyga’s Custody Battle: Model Wanted To Settle Outside Of Court, Rapper Allegedly Refused

Any two people can lay down and make a baby with ease, but when it comes to co-parenting that child together, things grow increasingly difficult. After the birth of their song, King, Tyga and Blac Chyna's romantic relationship obviously didn't work out. While he moved on with Kylie Jenner, she interestingly kept her next dating choice in the same family, shacking up with the socialite's elder half-brother, Rob Kardashian. They've also had their ups and downs over the years in regards to raising their daughter, Dream, but as of late, it's been her custody battle with Tyga that's stressing Chyna out.

On a new episode of Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast, the mother of two spoke candidly about her situation with the West Coast lyricist. "For the first four years of Kingy’s life, I had him Monday through Friday. And then that’s when I had became pregnant with Dream. And it was like, the school and [being] pregnant and [in] a new relationship — it was a lot for me. So then that’s when our schedules had changed," Chyna (also known as Angela White) told the host during their chat. Apparently, things with Tyga became tense this year, following her 2022 legal battle with the Kardashian family

Blac Chyna Tells All on The Viall Files

With all the time she's been spending in court lately, the beauty mogul was hoping to handle King's custody without lawyers. According to her, however, Tyga refused. "You have obviously more money than me. Why can’t we just settle this stuff outside of court, like [by] talking to you? He didn’t wanna do that, so now I have to go to court," White vented. "We both don't need this... The whole world's watching, and it's like, 'We could've just had a conversation, man."

While Blac Chyna has been busy with her new beau, Derrick Milano, and venting about her tumultuous pass to the press, Tyga is making headlines for reasons of his own. While taking a trip to the beach earlier this month, the "Rack City" rapper took some nude photos that left many of his IG followers feeling more than a little uncomfortable.

