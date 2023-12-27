Dr. Umar Accuses Cassie And Christian Keyes Of "Financial Exploitation"

Last month, Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing the Bad Boy Records founder of rape, physical and emotional abuse, and more. The two of them settled shortly after she filed, but her allegations were followed by several more. Diddy has since been hit with four additional lawsuits from women accusing him of similar misconduct.

Amid the countless damning headlines surrounding Cassie's account of her relationship with Diddy, she's been met with a great deal of criticism. Various social media users and peers have accused the songstress of going after Diddy purely for financial gain. Most recently, Dr. Umar shared his thoughts about the situation on The Joe Budden Podcast, claiming that her timing seems suspicious. "To come back after you done already moved on to another family and say 'you did all these things to me,' it looks like financial exploitation," he explained.

Dr. Umar Shares His Thoughts On Cassie and Christian Keyes

He went on to state that he suspects something similar could be going on with Christian Keyes. Earlier this month, Keyes came forward to share his story of being sexually harassed by a "powerful" man in Hollywood. He's yet to disclose the alleged perpetrator's name. He also shared plans to hand over evidence he has to authorities sometime in the future. Dr. Umar shared that in his opinion, the story isn't adding up.

"It looks like you're picking up where Cassie left off," he said of Keyes. "And he did admit that Cassie gave him the courage to come forward and speak." He went on, arguing that while the fear of retribution could influence women's decisions to come forward, he thinks the same wouldn't apply to men. According to him, "power dynamics" don't come into play as much with men as they do with women. "No grown a** man is letting a grown a** man put his fingers in his a** for years," he also added. What do you think of Dr. Umar's recent comments on Cassie and Christian Keyes? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

