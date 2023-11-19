Paula Jai Parker Calls Out Cassie For Suing Diddy

Paula Jai Parker called out Cassie in a series of posts on Twitter, earlier this week, claiming that she's not “built” for the industry. The rant comes following the singer's recent lawsuit against Diddy, in which she accused the Bad Boy mogul of rape and sexual abuse.

While Parker didn't accuse Cassie of lying about her detailed account, she did ask, “at what point does pleasing your man become all this?” She further wrote: "Take that midnight train now before you get yourself in trouble. I’m not saying it didn’t happen I’m saying she wasn’t complaining about being his ‘woman’ and the fame that came [with] it. What goes on between man and woman is just that. At what point does pleasing ur ‘man’ become all this…only chicks dating freaky millionaires.” Cassie had claimed in her lawsuit that Diddy threatened to ruin her career when she pushed back.

Diddy & Cassie At "Mayweather Vs. Pacquiao"

Parker continued: “I’m trying so hard to see the victim here, but do sex slaves usually get to pick their sex partners in 5 hotels? I think yall just don’t like [Diddy]. But he didn’t invent the game he just plays it. Hubby thinks I don’t like her, but that’s not true. I don’t like chicks that take the easy route and get mad when it doesn’t pan out. God Bless the Child who’s got his own."

Paula Jai Parker Slams Cassie

Regardless, Parker still feels Diddy should pay Cassie compensation. She explained: "But yes, I believe she deserves compensation. It was like a marriage, and she became accustomed to the lifestyle and after all that stuff she wrote she did, I don’t think he was ever really going to marry her, ew Did U read that [lawsuit]? It sounds like something out of a penny dreadful. Im tired of women making poor choices that affect us all. Setting a precedent that leaves us vulnerable…Maybe I’m jaded cause I’m here, I live it and see it everyday. The pretty ones with little talent take what they want while the rest of us depend on God. The Bible says bribery is ok in business. Give a lil 2 get ahead. So she did. He shoulda took the deal." Diddy and Cassie reached a settlement just one day after the lawsuit was filed. Be on the lookout for further updates on HotNewHipHop.

