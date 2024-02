BJ is a singer/songwriter from Chicago who has worked with major artists, including singing on Kanye West’s song “Impossible,” which was featured in the movie "Mission: Impossible III." He's also done many collaborations with members of Top Dawg Entertainment: Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul, Jay Rock, and Schoolboy Q, as well as other artists Big K.R.I.T., Warren G, Freddie Gibbs, Problem, and Twista, amongst others.