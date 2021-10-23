Chlöe Bailey
- StreetwearChloe Bailey Showered With Love From Fans After Recent Instagram PostFollowing what seems like a recent performance with BJ The Chicago Kid, the Georgia native is feeling herself on social media.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearChlöe Shines Like The Sun With Extravagant Yellow Outfit For Last Tour StopIn an Instagram recap post, she also posed with Lauren Jauregui and Lil Nas X, along with some sexy snaps of her ensemble.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChlöe Shows Off Her Dance Moves For Last Show Of TourThe R&B star has strut her stuff all the way to the end of her "In Pieces" tour, and she promised to end things off with a bang.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicQuavo & Chlöe Grab Lunch TogetherCouple rumors continue to follow the "Praise This" costars, despite denials from the R&B singer's end.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearChlöe Looks Stunning While Showing Off Body In Blue JumpsuitThe Bailey sister's tour fits have been stunning, and she seems proud to show them off as she has a great time on the road.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicQuavo Speaks On The Best Gift He's Ever ReceivedR.I.P Takeoff.By James Jones
- MusicChlöe Reunites With Halle OnstageThe "In Pieces" singer also shared some snaps with Missy Elliott following her Atlanta tour stop.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChlöe Praised For Defending Beyoncé Over Low "In Pieces" Album SalesMany believe the "CUFF IT" superstar could've done more to promote her protégé's debut solo album, but fans commended the singer for her candid and well-adjusted response.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChlöe Performs "In Pieces" Live For First TimeThe singer took to The Today Show's stage to perform the title track off her debut solo album.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChlöe Bailey Says Criticism Of Being Too Sexual Was "Killing" HerChlöe Bailey reflects on the criticism she's faced for showcasing her sexy side in her music and during performances.By Aron A.
- ViralChlöe Responds To Backlash Over "Swarm" Sex SceneThe singer said that it's about art at the end of the day, and that people blew the scene out of proportion because of her fame.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChlöe Bailey Drops "In Pieces" Tracklist Ft. Future, Missy Elliott & MoreChlöe's debut studio album drops on March 31st.By Aron A.
- MusicWhere To Buy Chloe's 'In Pieces' Tour TicketsChloe Bailey recently announced The In Pieces Tour By Barnell Anderson
- MusicChlöe Shares Trailer For New Album "In Pieces"After her Chris Brown collab announcement drew ire on social media, the Bailey sister shared a new look at her upcoming project.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChlöe Announces Chris Brown CollabThe two R&B singers will unite on February 24th, presumably for a single for Chlöe's upcoming album.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureChlöe Debuts "Sexy" B.DY Line With Garage ClothingThe singer introduces her affordable-wear line that was inspired by artists like Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Chlöe's sister, Halle Bailey.By Balen Mautone
- RelationshipsChloe Bailey Says She Doesn’t Have “The Closest Relationship” With Her Parents Anymore"One day down the line, I’ll share why."By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureChlöe Bailey Details The Best Advice She's Gotten From BeyoncéChlöe Bailey revealed the best advice Beyoncé has given her.By Cole Blake