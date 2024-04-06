Chloe Bailey Struts Her "Snatched" Waist During New Single Preview & Dance Tutorial

Chloe Bailey returned to promo mode, this time for a new single called "Boy Bye" available to pre-save but without an official release date yet. This follows her previous 2024 cut, "FYS" and should excite fans quite heavily, especially so soon after her 2023 album In Pieces. Not only that, but the multi-disciplined entertainer also combined her career developments with her social media thirst traps and a new dance to go along with the single to boot. During an Instagram Live session, she taught fans a dance for "Boy Bye" ahead of its release, commented on her body, and advised them to get their squat reps in before trying her moves out.

"I feel like I’m losing a little bit of it. You see it, right?" Chloe Bailey said of her behind on the social media platform, showing off its side profile. "Right? This stomach’s getting snatched," she responded to a fan commenting on her seemingly slimmer waist. Of course, the R&B singer and actress has people interested in her attractiveness and style for two reasons. One is because they're appealing, and the other is the people who they're rumored to be appealing to.

Chloe Bailey's "Boy Bye" Dance Tutorial: Watch

Furthermore, Chloe Bailey's been the subject of many a gossip train about who she's dating, mostly due to her various celebrity interactions. Most recently, a wholesome picture of her and Gunna got people speculating again, although we want to be clear that it's only that: speculation. Regardless, the Atlanta native's love life will likely continue to follow this precedent in the headlines, at least unless she decides to address them. But for the most part, it seems like they are unfoundedly salacious enough to not really warrant any significant attention.

Meanwhile, we're sure that she will continue to delight her online followers with more beauty, more tutorials, and more engagement. Are you looking forward to "Boy Bye," and do you already have the dance on lock? Whatever the case may be, let us know your thoughts down in the comments section below. Also, come back to HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Chloe Bailey.

