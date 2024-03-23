Chloe Bailey Looks Gorgeous In Bikini-Clad Vacation Snaps

The actress and R&B star has been living it up as of late, and fans certainly don't mind the wait for some new material.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Chlöe is once again showing off her vacation style in a series of gorgeous Instagram snaps with her bikini boy on full display. Moreover, she featured three different top and bottom combos here: a blue asymmetrical one, a pink matchup, and a simple black pair. It seems like the actress and R&B star is having a great time, and while fans are still waiting on more new material eventually, they are happy to be patient if it means she has time to enjoy life and really marinate on her next projects and goals. Plus, no one's complaining about more beaches and bikinis on their feed.

Jokes aside, Chloe Bailey is quite prolific on social media, especially on Instagram considering her constant fan engagement. For example, she recently went live to talk about her relationship dealbreakers with her fans. "Liars, cockiness, I hate cockiness," the In Pieces singer mentioned as a strong no-no in a potential romantic partner. "You don't have to like the same things, to just know that you care about the things that make me happy."

Chloe Bailey's Latest Instagram Vacation Showcase

What's more is that this well-deserved vacation is coming amid pretty odd timing, as there is a recent release that other artists might've wanted to spend more time promoting and putting out there. Chloe Bailey recently released the single "FYS," and it certainly resonated with fans, but definitely feels like more of a loosie considering her rollout treatment of it. After all, she already gave us an album last year and wrapped up a long and successful tour, so we're sure she was wanting a break for a while there. As such, we're simply excited for the next big move and will gladly use this as a vicarious excuse to "go to the beach" via the 'Gram.

Meanwhile, amid other relationship rumors surrounding the Bailey family, maybe these remarks on relationship dealbreakers are an ominous prediction. Or they will cause more scrutiny for whatever partner appears in the next set of sultry vacations snaps. Either way, we're all looking forward to what's next. For more news and the latest updates on Chloe Bailey, stick around on HNHH.

