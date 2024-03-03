Chloe Bailey Hits Instagram With Vacation Thirst Trap, Fans Turn Heads

Chloe Bailey is out for a vacation, and her newest thirst trap on Instagram published Sunday (March 3) has fans wishing they were sailing the high seas with her. Moreover, Saweetie and plenty of other fans flooded the comments to praise her flaunted body and also remark on the strength of her latest single, "FYS." It's pretty much the perfect way to take a victory lap after a successful release, and it's nice to see that the R&B singer can do so. Even though she dropped her album In Pieces last year, perhaps there's more material on the way either as a solo artist or with her sister Halle.

In fact, the duo reportedly have new music coming very soon, which their fans are incredibly excited for. Their last release was 2020's Ungodly Hour, which was one of the year's biggest R&B releases and, sadly, something that's kept die-hards fed in the long years since. Sure, Halle and Chloe Bailey have kept up with their own solo work, and even plenty of appearances in other entertainment such as acting and business ventures. Maybe the return will see them focus solely on music for the near future, or it will be a multi-media extravaganza.

Chloe Bailey's Latest IG Thirst Trap

What's more is that Chlöe is also engaging with fans with some homages to her favorite art, not just steamy IG snaps. She recently covered Muni Long's "Made For Me" and published the rendition on the social media platform, and fans sent their flowers through. It just makes hype for more new music or content on the way, no matter what it is. Fortunately for Chloe Bailey, her versatile talent means that pretty much anything with her name on it will hit big.

Meanwhile, we're sure that she'll still come through with some more of her beauty online for fans to praise. But with a lot of anticipation building in 2024, fans hope that it doesn't make up for a lack of material. After all, what good's a thirst trap without a soundtrack? Jokes aside, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Chloe Bailey.

