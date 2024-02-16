Chloe & Halle Bailey's Brother & Diddy's Daughter Reportedly Dating

It goes without saying that there's a lot going on in the world of Chloe and Halle Bailey. As the former's solo career continues to grow, the latter's been adjusting to life as a mom after unveiling her first son in January. Fans have had a blast watching the two sisters evolve since they took a break from making music together, and were glad to hear that they'll soon reunite as Chloe x Halle for a new album. With that being said, the duo also has a younger brother, Branson, who seems to have some exciting things going on in his personal life.

According to reports, the 18-year-old is now dating Diddy's daughter, Chance Combs. The talk started when they showed off what appeared to be a secret handshake on social media. Subsequent posts suggest that they spent Valentine's Day together earlier this week, with Chance sharing photos of a sweet stuffed bear and some red roses that she seemingly received from Branson.

Chance Combs & Branson Bailey Celebrate Valentine's Day

Branson isn't the only Bailey to go big for Valentine's Day, however. Chloe took to Instagram to share a series of stunning shots, reminding followers to "love thyself." While it appears as though she's riding solo these days, she and Tyga sparked dating rumors late last year after they were spotted heading home from an LA club together.

As for Halle, she flexed her face card in a couple of love-inspired photos. She also told fans she hopes they're "spoiled rotten." Commenters agree that the images are nothing short of angelic, much like her son's name, Halo. According to her, it was her man DDG who thought of the name, which they both "love." What do you think of reports that Chloe and Halle's younger brother is dating Diddy's daughter? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

