Halle Bailey Reveals Photoshopped Pregnancy Pictures Hiding Her Belly

Halle Bailey tried her best to hide her pregnancy with DDG for privacy, although fans still cracked the code eventually. Nonetheless, it's still curious and impressive to see what lengths she and her team went to in order to shroud her image in secrecy. Moreover, the R&B star recently took to social media (specifically Snapchat) to recall a photoshoot in which they Photoshopped her belly out to lead folks astray. Unfortunately, her remarks don't reveal who did this process for her, and a lot of fans believe that they deserve props for their successful efforts, even if other public appearances are what led fans to this theory.

"lmaooo do y'all remember seeing this pics on my insta?" Halle Bailey captioned a video of the photoshoot. "we photoshopped out my belly [laughing emojis]." Of course, she's sharing a lot about her post-pregnancy body right now, so it's only natural she would want to look back on her journey up to this point. After all, the Georgia native dealt with a lot of comments on her figure during the heights of her pregnancy speculation, and the truth behind it didn't make people's assumptions any easier to deal with. Some were harsher than others, but they let her know early on that there was a lot of interest in her love life.

Halle Bailey Reveals Photoshop Helped Her Pictures While Pregnant

Furthermore, a lot of people seem offended by Halle Bailey's decision to keep her personal life private. For example, many folks outwardly declined to give her requested advice on breast pumping because they find it hypocritical considering that she didn't make her journey public. Many fans came to the 23-year-old's defense concerning this, justifying her right to share whatever she wants to share. It's a bit of an odd debate to have of a celebrity, but we can understand both sides of the aisle given their detachment from her personal life.

Meanwhile, with new music on the way from Chlöe X Halle, we're looking forward to this new phase of their career. They developed their individual paths a lot last year in many different areas, and to see them reunite will be a treat. Hopefully this is something that the duo doesn't keep secret for much longer. For more news and the latest updates on Halle Bailey, stick around on HNHH.

