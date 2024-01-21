Chloe x Halle Have New Music On The Way

It's been a busy few months for Chloe and Halle Bailey, to say the least. For one, Halle welcomed her first child Halo at the end of last year with DDG, following months of relentless pregnancy rumors. She also appeared in The Little Mermaid and The Color Purple in 2023, all while keeping her growing bump a secret from the public.

As for Chloe, she blew fans away with her debut solo album In Pieces earlier this year, and again with a supporting tour. She recently accepted the "Generation Next" award at the Urban One Honors, a strong start to the new year. Chloe was also busy defending her sister amid the aforementioned pregnancy rumors throughout the end of 2023, which was surely no easy task.

Fans Can't Wait To Hear New Chloe x Halle

While fans have certainly loved watching each sister shine individually with their solo efforts, they've long been demanding a revival of Chloe x Halle. Luckily for them, it looks like it's already underway. According to Pop Base, the elder half of the duo recently confirmed that they have new music coming soon. While details surrounding the upcoming release remain unclear, as does a timeline, supporters can't wait. "The music industry is being saved once again," one fan writes. "Can't wait to hear what these powerhouse sisters cook up next," another says. Obviously, 2024 is bound to be yet another great year for them.

While fans eagerly anticipate the release, Halle continues to share her belated pregnancy journey on social media, showing off the newest addition to her family. Chloe frequently serves looks on IG, turning heads with both her figure and her vocals. What do you think of Chloe Bailey reportedly confirming that she has new music on the way with her sister Halle? Are you looking forward to hearing it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

