Chloe Bailey, Mary J. Blige, Reginae Carter & More Show Out For Urban One Honors

There was a wealth of gorgeous red carpet looks at last night's Urban One Honors. Chloe Bailey looked radiant in a shimmering silver dress with making long-sleeve gloves. Meanwhile, Mary J. Blige stunned in a gorgeous black cutaway wraparound dress. Additionally, Reginae Carter stunned in a yellow hooded number. Everyone's stylist had held nothing back as the red carpet was filled with amazing visuals. The Urban One Honors celebrate the "Best in Black", which there is plenty to celebrate, especially from the last year.

As for the honors themselves, there was plenty awarded. Bailey received the Generation Next Honor. Meanwhile, Blige received the Entertainment Icon Honor. There was also an honor for Dionne Warwick, who received the Lifetime Achievement Honor. The Urban One Honors will also air a full series in late February. What was your favorite look of the night? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Chloe Bailey Stuns On The Tonight Show

However, this wasn't the only stunning look from Bailey this week. Bailey has dropped a radiant new photo dump, posting up in a gorgeous cinnamon jumpsuit and large white coat. The photos were taken outside Bailey's dressing room as she prepared to appear on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Fans were blown away by the new pictures. "It's giving Mary J. Blige," one adoring fan declared. Others compared Bailey to Beyonce's iconic Living Dangerously photos.

Of course, less than a week ago, Bailey was flashing a lot more skin. She posted up on Instagram in a floral-print bikini as she declared that "life is good" while beachside in an unknown location. However, the photos drew a lot of comparison to her sister Halle who recently gave birth to her first child with long-time partner DDG. But fans were also quick to thirst over the singer and actress for her swimwear look. What did you think of her look? Let us know in the comments.

