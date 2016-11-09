tutorial
- MusicLil Uzi Vert's "Futsal Shuffle" Has Fans Loading Up Dance TutorialsLil Uzi Vert sparked a challenge with utter ease. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTyler, The Creator Is "Low Key" Amazed By A Tweeter's Decoding Of His MusicLeftAtLondon first burst on the scene with her "How to make a Frank Ocean song," instructional guide.By Devin Ch
- MusicBoosie Badazz Is Looking To Trademark "The Boosie Fade" HaircutBoosie has lawyered up to keep "The Boosie Fade" out of the wrong hands.By Devin Ch
- MusicKylie Jenner Shares Backstage Footage From Travis Scott's "Astroworld" TourKylie Jenner shows what the backstage area of the "Astroworld" tour looks like.By Alex Zidel
- LifeRihanna Gives 10-Minute Tutorial On How To Put On Perfect Summer MakeupThe Barbadian beauty is flexing her beauty skills. By David Saric
- HNHH TVADAM22 & Lena The Plug Tell You How To Have A ThreesomeA guide on how to do a threesome right. By Chantilly Post
- HNHH TVMila J's Thirst Trap TutorialMila J's step-by-step guide for the perfect thirst trap.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentMila J Breaks Down The Art Of Thirst TrappingHNHH INTERVIEW - Make sure to consult with Mila J before posting your next picture. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentHow To Roll A Backwoods With Nef The PharaohNef shares his blunt-rolling secrets.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsLondon On Da Track Explains The Making Of Drake & 21 Savage's "Sneakin'"The elite Atlanta producer sits down with Genius and recreates the production for Drake's recent single, "Sneakin'," featuring 21 Savage. By Angus Walker
- NewsHow To Roll A Blunt With RiFF RaFFRiFF RaFF reveals his blunt-rolling secrets.By Danny Schwartz